William Edward Ramsey, 63, of Wharton, passed on Jan. 31, 2023. He was born on Feb. 24, 1959 in Stuttgart, Germany.
He is survived by his wife, Josephine Ramsey; his brother-in-law, Herculano Acar; his parents, Ralph and Ruth Ramsey; his sister, Diane Ramsey and several nephews and nieces.
William had a BA in photography from the Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, California, and spent six years in Saudi Arabia as a photographer for the Royal Commission.
William wore many hats. He was the owner and manager of a Days Inn Hotel in Burns, Oregon. He owned and managed a multifamily complex in Wharton. William also had his own wedding photography business.
William loved to travel. Among the places he traveled were Saudi Arabia, India, Africa, Europe, Egypt, Burma, Thailand, Hong Kong, just to name a few. Among some of his interests were the restoration of vintage cars, antiquing with his wife and photographing steam locomotives that were ready to be retired. He was a great writer and could tell a story of the history of the train, a place or just an experience he had.
William was a wonderful, loving and caring husband. He was married to Josephine Ramsey for 38 years; four of them he spent in Saudi Arabia. William will be greatly missed. He was not only a partner, friend to Josephine; he was a compassionate son to his parents.
Memorial services for William were held on Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2011 Briar Ln, Wharton, TX 77488.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant, El Campo, TX 77437 • 543-3681.
