William Edward Ramsey

February 24, 1959 - January 31, 2023

William Edward Ramsey, 63, of Wharton, passed on Jan. 31, 2023. He was born on Feb. 24, 1959 in Stuttgart, Germany.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine Ramsey; his brother-in-law, Herculano Acar; his parents, Ralph and Ruth Ramsey; his sister, Diane Ramsey and several nephews and nieces.

