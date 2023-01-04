Nora Marie Hollingsworth (91) of El Campo went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was born Jan. 8, 1931 in Seadrift to Alwin and Dagny Hansen Clark.

She was a homemaker and had retired from The Girl Scouts of South Texas. She was instrumental in establishing Girl Scout Camp Pryor. In her retirement years she, and her husband Jack, started the Hogie Lure Company. Nora was a member of First Lutheran Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Nora • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.