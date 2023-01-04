Nora Marie Hollingsworth (91) of El Campo went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was born Jan. 8, 1931 in Seadrift to Alwin and Dagny Hansen Clark.
She was a homemaker and had retired from The Girl Scouts of South Texas. She was instrumental in establishing Girl Scout Camp Pryor. In her retirement years she, and her husband Jack, started the Hogie Lure Company. Nora was a member of First Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her daughter Nora Borak and husband Calvin of El Campo; son Robert Hollingsworth of San Antonio, grandchildren Dagny Thane and Chad Hollingsworth; great grandchildren Sarah Thane and Landon Thane; and brother David Clark and wife Betty of Kyle. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Jack Hollingsworth.
The Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Triska Funeral Home with Pastor Clyde Grier officiating. Private burial will be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of Nora M. Hollingsworth may be made to First Lutheran Church.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St., El Campo, Texas 77437 • 543-3681.
