Santiago Hinojosa

Santiago P. “Jimmy” Hinojosa passed away Dec. 20, 2020. He was born June 20, 1938 in Alice Texas to Pablo and Antonia Hinojosa. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Albina Falcon Hinojosa and his children, Victoria Lopez and husband David, Jolynn Ochoa and husband Rene, Abby Vela and husband Gilbert and James Hinojosa and wife Terry. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandsons, Mark Rocky Gaona, Noel Gaona Jr. and Marquis Gaona; brother, Manuel Hinojosa and sister, Lala Garza. Jimmy was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Wheeler Funeral Home. He was then laid to rest at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Wheeler Funeral Home in El Campo.
