Kenneth Dale Mattheaus, 68, of Boling, passed away March 24, 2020. He was born Oct. 14, 1951 in Houston to Alfred and Veronica Bialas Mattheaus. Kenneth served in the U.S. Marines and was the owner of Javelina Mechanical Services in West Columbia.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Autry Kyle of Boling; sons, Dennis Berry of Humble and Kenneth Moore of Corpus Christi; sister, Wanda Popp of Wharton; grandchildren, Spencer and Hannah Walsh of Boling, Paige and Peyton Moore of Corpus Christi and Bobby and Daryl Berry of Humble; nephews, Nick, Luke and Jake Popp of Wharton and numerous step-nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; sister, LaVern George and daughter, Sandra Walsh.
Private services will be held with the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 251, P.O. Box 1001, El Campo, TX 77437.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
