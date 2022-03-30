Earnie Robinson Dec. 11, 1943 - March 25, 2022

Earnie Robinson, 78, of Houston, born Dec. 11, 1943 in El Campo, TX passed away on March 25, 2022. Homegoing Celebration will be Saturday April 2nd 11am at New Faith Church of Wharton. She will be laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home Wharton 979.532.2715.

