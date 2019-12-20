Joyce Thigpen

Joyce Hines Thigpen, 98, of Palacios, passed away Dec. 19, 2019. She was born in Madisonville on Oct. 2, 1921 to Herbert and Verta Newberry Hines.

She is survived by her son, David Thigpen (Rose) of Palacios; grandchildren, Matt Thigpen (Amy), Ann Thigpen Vinson, Stacy Amestoy (Sean), Spencer Thigpen (Jamie), Jeffrey Thigpen (Lisa) and Jenny Holcomb (Pres); 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Diane Thigpen of El Campo.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Thigpen and son, Michael Thigpen.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services begin 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 at First Baptist Church in El Campo with the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Spencer Thigpen, Jeffrey Thigpen, Phillip Johnson, Cole Amestoy, Braden Amestoy and Wyatt Thigpen. Honorary pallbearers will be Matt Thigpen, Sean Amestoy and Pres Holcomb.

Memorial donations in memory of Joyce may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

