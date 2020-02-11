Arthur C. Yenawine, 79, of Salem, S.C., passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Cottingham Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel in Walhala, S.C.
