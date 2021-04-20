Belinda Means

Belinda Kay Garza Means gained her angels wings on April 18, 2021 in Victoria at the age of 52. She was born May 15, 1968 in Houston to Emilio and Juanita Aguilar Garza. She loved listening to music, Tejano and country were he favorites. Her family and friends were very important to her.
She is survived by her mother, Juanita Garza of Baytown; sons, Tommy Lee Means (Misty) of El Campo, Tony Garza of College Station, Max Martinez of Victoria; daughter, Cassandra Martinez of Paris, Tenn., brothers, Emilio Garza of Baytown, Matt Garza of Victoria and seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Emilio Garza Jr. and sister, Elaine Garza.
Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with funeral beginning at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home.
