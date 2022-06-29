Daniel J. Marek, 92, of El Campo, passed away June 27, 2022. He was born on July 21, 1929 in Shiner to the late John and Rosie Stavinoha Marek. Daniel was a U.S. Army and Air Force Reserve Veteran. He was a member of TCH&CC, Wharton County Czech Heritage Society, K.J.T., an honorary life member of Knights of Columbus Council 2490, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Council 1131, American Legion Post #251, Texas Retired Teachers Association, TOCA, CEFT, TAMIC, NAMIC, Catholic Life, AARP, Active Advantage and Taiton Community Center.
He is survived by his children, Diana Orsak [Thomas] of Bay City, Dennis Marek [Jan] of Sugar Land, Kenneth Marek [Clara] of Edna, Donna Barrett [David] of Bay City and Nancy McLain [Daniel] of Lake Jackson; grandchildren, Christy Brooks [John], Keith Naiser, Neysha Frontera [Stephen], Garrett Marek [Fiancé, Jessica Fleenor], Steffanie Thompson, Toby Marek [Tisha], Kelly Menefee, Kayla Perry [Greg], Matthew Sikes, Lane Barrett [Julia], Chad Barrett [Amanda], Cody McLain [Amber], Clint McLain [Amy] and Joshua Marek; great-grandchildren, Blythe Brooks, Mitzi Naiser [Dylan Lohrstorfer], Rhett Naiser, Anthony Frontera, Derek Frontera, Blake Martinez [Candise], Kennedy Thompson, Reagan Thompson, Brooklyn Marek, Roman Perry, Emma Barrett, Bohde Barrett, Sophia Barrett, Kasen McLain, Kynlee McLain and Hadley McLain; great-great-grandchildren, Riley, Wyatt and Randle Martinez; brothers Marvin Marek [Judy], Raymond Marek [Ethel], sister-in-law, Josie Mican and brother-in-law, Jerome Bartos [Betty].
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha Bartos Marek; in-laws, Joe and Annie Spurny Bartos; daughter, Annette Matula; son-in-law, Allen Naiser; brothers, John and Robert Marek and sister, Marie Luchak.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 30 at Triska Funeral Home. Visitation begins 9 a.m. Friday, July 1 at St. Philip Catholic Church with a KC Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Entombment with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251 will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Keith Naiser, Toby Marek, Cody McLain, Garrett Marek, Lane Barrett, Chad Barrett and Clint McLain.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to St. Philip Catholic School, 302 West Church Street, El Campo, 77437 or Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center, P.O. Box 6, La Grange, 78945-0006.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
