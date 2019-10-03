Mike Anguiano passed away Oct. 3, 2019 at the age of 100. He was born May 2, 1919 in Danevang to Jose Maria and Theodora Rizo Anguiano.
He is survived by step-children and step-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Romana Anguiano.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at Wheeler Funeral Home with the rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
