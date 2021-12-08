Micky Ray Trevino was born Feb. 26, 1957 in Edna. He passed away Nov. 28, 2021 at the age of 64 in Houston.
He is survived by his loving wife, Veronica Gonzales of El Campo; sons, Fabian Ray (Janet) Trevino of Victoria, Christopher Lee (Amy) Trevino of El Campo and Jeremy Ray (Alyssa) Gonzalez of El Campo; sister Miranda Rivera of El Campo; brothers, Albert Rivera and Tracy Trevino both of El Campo and 10 loving grandchildren.
Celebration of life services will be scheduled at a later date.
Donations in memory of Micky may be made to Jeremy and Alyssa Gonzalez, 1323 cr. 351, El Campo.
He will be deeply missed and loved by us all. We love you Dad/Popo.
