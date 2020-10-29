Raul Gomez

Raul “Roy” Adam Gomez, 46, of Wharton, passed away Oct. 26, 2020. He was born in Wharton on Sept. 28, 1974. Roy’s dream of becoming a sheriff deputy came true in 2008 when the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office hired him to be a part of their team. He began his career as a correctional officer in the jail and it was not too long after that when he was quickly promoted to patrol. Over time he became a field training officer and went on to teach several of the men and women serving the sheriff’s office still today. In 2018, he became a member of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office emergency response team. In 2019, Roy took the position of supervising all the maintenance in the jail and overseeing the trustees in the facility ensuring they were on task. Roy dedicated nearly 13 honorable years serving the citizens of Texas and Wharton County in his law enforcement career.
Deputy Gomez’s family meant the world to him. He loved his wife and children dearly. His wife was not only the love of his life, but she was his best friend. He enjoyed taking his family hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. Roy was proud to share photos of the deer his boys harvested, the fish they caught, or the family trips to new locations. He really looked forward to football season. To see both his boys out on the field made him a proud father. He also enjoyed encouraging them and coaching them in the sport of power lifting. He taught his boys integrity with a sense of purpose and respect. Roy was constantly investing in his family. He was a hard worker who always insured his family was taken care of and they lived the best life possible.
The character of this man is shown by the life he chose to live as a public servant in one of the most dangerous careers. He knew the risk was great but he had to follow his calling. He impacted so many lives through the miles he traveled while wearing his sheriff deputy uniform proudly. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Karla Valadez Gomez of Wharton; sons, Aaron James Gomez and Joshua Adam Gomez of Wharton; parents, Raul and Esther Cardiel Gomez of Wharton; sister, Diane Benavides and husband Christopher of Ganado and niece, Kalyn Kinsley Benavides of Ganado.
Roy was preceded in death by his brother, Aaron James Gomez.
The family will received friends 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 at Triska Funeral Home. The funeral service began at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at the First Baptist Church in El Campo with the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating. Burial followed at the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Roger Zbranek, Keith Beal, Dwayne Means, Robert Loera, Marc Tijerina, Ricky Benavides, Russell Urban and Adrian Morales. Honorary pallbearers will be the officers and employees of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home in El Campo.
