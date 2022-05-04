Paul Valentine Bittner of El Campo, passed away on April 30, 2022 at the age of 65. He was born Feb. 14, 1957 in El Campo to Alois and Irene Meismer Bittner. He married Annette Popp on May 5, 1979, and they were just days from celebrating 43 years together. He was employed at Helena Chemical before retiring as warehouse manager. Paul was a dedicated member of St. Mary’s Church and the Nada KC’s.
He is survived by his wife, Annette Popp Bittner of El Campo; sons Scott Bittner and wife Wendy, and Lance Bittner and wife Tiffany, all of Needville; grandchildren Kaiden Bittner, Konnor Bittner, Madeline Bittner, Kaylee Bittner, Addison Bittner, Emerson Bittner, Kinsly Bittner; brothers David Bittner and wife Becky, Tommy Bittner, Al Joe Bittner, Timmy Bittner and wife Brenda, Frank Bittner and wife Renee, and Larry Bittner and wife Cathy; sisters Mary Jean Crader and husband Mike, Rita Kay Chase, and Janice Viaclovsky and husband Ron; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents in law Alvin & Henrietta Popp, and brothers in law Robert Chase and Dale J. Popp.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada with a KC Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Peter Yeboah Amafo officiating. Interment will follow at the Church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Timmy Bittner, Frank Bittner, Larry Bittner, Al Joe Bittner, Glen Cason and Felix Mica. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and Helena Chemical employees.
Donations in memory of Paul V. Bittner may be made to the Garwood Volunteer Fire Dept. or St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, TX, 979-543-3681.
