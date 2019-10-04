James Stiles Byrom Jr. passed away on Sept. 30, 2019 at the age of 93. Stiles was born in Georgetown on July 31, 1926 to parents James Stiles Byrom Sr. and Katherine Farley Byrom.
He was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church of Georgetown.
Stiles joined the Navy soon after graduating from Georgetown High School in 1944. He served in the Pacific theatre aboard the destroyer USS Hudson. After WW II ended, he returned to Georgetown to attend Southwestern University where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He graduated with a bachelors degree in business administration in 1950 and shortly thereafter went to work for The Texas Company (Texaco). Stiles remained with Texaco for 35 years.
In June of 1951, Stiles and Margaret Carolyn Robertson were married in Taft. He and “Marge” would be married for the next 64 years, raising their family in El Campo and Sinton. They retired to the family farm near Georgetown in 1995.
Stiles is survived by his sister Julia Byrom Whatley and husband Calvin, son Mark Byrom and wife Jan, daughter Carolyn Byrom Jancha and husband Robert, grandchildren Abbey Jancha Moore and husband Zach, Sally Jancha LaFour and husband Kris, Emily Byrom Kunisawa and husband Josh, and Patrick Byrom, sister-in-law Ruby Robertson, nieces Jeri Ercanbrack and Amy Robertson, and 10 great grandchildren: Greg, Alexis, and Peyton Moore, Ty, Dylan, and Brady LaFour, Ellie Kunisawa, and Jonah, Kenzie, and Noah Byrom.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister-in-law Kay Robertson and brother-in-law Marty Robertson.
Stiles was blessed with many good friends throughout his long, healthy life. He loved golf, deer hunting, watching the crops grow and cutting-up with his grandkids and great-grand kids.
After retiring from Texaco, he became a regular substitute teacher at Sinton High School and later, Taylor High School. He enjoyed teaching and was loved by students and staff alike.
When Marge’s health began to fail, he became an exceptional and tireless caregiver. Stiles will long be remembered for his unwavering devotion to his family and for always being the life of the party.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Dr., Georgetown, TX 78628.
To share memories and words of comfort with the family, please visit Mr. Byrom’s memorial at www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, Georgetown.
