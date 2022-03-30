Stanley John Janis • Oct. 13, 1953 – March 26, 2022

Stanley John Janis was called to heaven on March 26, 2022 at the age of 68.
He was born Oct. 13, 1953 in El Campo to the late Jerry and Frances Milder Janis.
Stanley was employed by I-C Manufacturing prior to becoming the care taker for Garden of Memories. He left the cemetery and worked as grounds maintenance for a few years for El Campo ISD before returning to Garden of Memories where he worked until health issues required him to retire in June of 2018. As a part time job on weekends, he worked for Second Time Around Resale shop.
Stan is survived by one brother, Eugene Janis and wife Sandi; sisters, Delores Uhyrek and husband Rusty, Theresa Saucedo, Catherine Johnson and husband Scott as well as numerous nieces and nephews and his friends at Second Time Around and his caregivers at Hospice of South Texas who read this farewell poem to him that was written by Larry Green.
The Rose
A rose was taken home today by the Father up above,
to place in his crystal vase of mercy, grace and love.
As the rose is lifted up, what perfume it leaves behind;
that of precious memories, and that of precious times!
So, if your heart is crying, take a petal to say,
the fragrance of our love will never fade away.
Private services will be held at a later date when he is laid to rest at Garden of Memories.
Memorial donations may be made to Second Time Around Resale Shop in memory of Stan.
