Beverly Jo Brod, 68, of El Campo, passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2020. She was born Jan. 1, 1952 in Enid, Okla. to Orie and Ruby Hash Madderra.
She is survived by her husband, Cecil Brod; sons, Jake Brod and Josh Brod and wife Krystal; grandchildren, Ryan and Karsyn Brod; stepson, Troy Brod and wife Kelly; sister, Carol Fisher and husband Richard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
During her early years, she lived in several cities and states along with a few years in Japan because of her father’s 30-year Air Force career. After marrying husband Cecil, they settled down to raise a family in El Campo. Beverly retired after 32 years of service at Greenleaf Nursery. Her greatest joy was raising the boys, the sports they participated in and all the friends she gained along the way. She had a true passion for cooking, music, dancing and all kinds of flowers and live oak trees.
Private graveside services will be held.
Pallbearers are Cecil Brod, Jake Brod, Josh Brod, Troy Brod, Marvin Brod and Lynn Braden.
Honorary pallbearers are Ryan and Karysn Brod and all the friends Jake and Josh have had along the years.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Beverly to donor’s choice.
The family would like to thank Dr. Velasquez of Oncology Consultants, the many doctors and nurses with Methodist Hospital and the entire staff at SPJST Senior Living in Hillje.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
