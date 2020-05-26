William Tlucek

William Charles Tlucek, 80, of Glen Rock, N.J., passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Ann, and was a loving father to children Steven and Karen.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Albina and Charles J. Tlucek of El Campo, Texas.
Born and raised in El Campo, Charles later became a proud member of the U.S. Navy, stationed in Camp Lejeune, prior to continuing his education at the University of Houston. His love of learning created his path to New York City where he earned his Master of Business Administration from New York University and enjoyed a long career in the financial investment and banking industry. He was curious and cultured – proud of his Texas roots, yet enticed by the opportunity to travel and explore history firsthand. His favorite trips include a road trip through the Czech Republic to trace his family background with his son Steven, visiting the childhood home and church of Jimmy Carter in Plains, Ga., retracing the history of western movie sets in Death Valley, and visiting his children in Paris and Boston / Cincinnati. He loved to read, was most recently a member of the History & Music activity clubs of Glen Rock, N.J. and was a passionate baseball fan who loved the statistics and the strategy. true gentleman, Charles was known for his kindness, graciousness and thoughtfulness to others. He led his life with an empathetic heart, always encouraged and cheered his children on, and was a role model who lived with a deep sense of values and an engaging sense of humor.
Charles was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Ridgewood, N.J. where a memorial Mass and celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Private family services will be held by the Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home in Fair Lawn, N.J. due to current health and COVID-19 concerns. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Habitat for Humanity (www.habitat.org) or Save the Animals Foundation (www.staf.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.