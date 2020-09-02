Frank Cantu received his angel wings on Sept. 1, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born in Giddings, Texas on Oct. 4, 1929 to Manuel and Carmen Leon Cantu. He was a member of St. Robert’s Catholic Church.
Frank is survived by his son; Roy Cantu and wife Virginia of El Campo; brothers, Ino Cantu of Richmond, Freddie Cantu of Giddings, Ramiro Cantu of Giddings, Eddie Cantu of El Campo; sisters, Ernestine Gonzalez, Rachel Gonzalez and Becky Ratcliff, all of Giddings; four grandchildren, Daniel, Jessica, Jennifer, Kevin; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 8, at St. Robert’s Catholic Church followed by Mass beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Giddings City Cemetery in Giddings.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home in El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.