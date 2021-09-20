Jimmy R. Ochoa of El Campo went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at the age of 73. He was born March 18, 1948 in Ganado, Texas to Ysidro and Josephine Ochoa.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elsie Ochoa; daughters, Cheryl Ochoa-Olivarez and husband Jorge Olivarez, Jaimie Ochoa-Padilla and husband Ryan Padilla, Amanda Ochoa-Espinosa and husband Augustine Espinosa; son, Jimmy Ysidro Ochoa and wife Erica Ochoa; brothers, Blas Ochoa, Richard Ochoa; sisters, Coni Ochoa, Anastasia Garcia Julie Rodriguez and Debbie Torrez; grandchildren, Adrian Jauregui, Isiah Villarreal, Aaron Espinosa, Dominique Tupin, Nicholas Espinosa, Jonathan Espinosa, Matthew Ochoa, Anthony Ochoa, Amber Garza, Randy Solis, John Ochoa, Skylynn Ochoa, Jesse Ochoa, Mercedes Medina and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ysidro and Josephine Ochoa and son, Matthew Ochoa.
Jimmy served in the Marine Corps for four years. He fought in the Vietnam War with multiple tours, where he was awarded two purple hearts and the day before his passing he was finally awarded his third purple heart. He also served in the National Guard as a tank commander. Upon his time served, he worked at Dow Chemical Plant in Freeport where he retired. He worked at Alamo Concrete for a few years and then decided to settle down and enjoy his retirement. He loved to travel, dance, listen to music, spend time with his family, friends, and his dog Khali, and of course he loved his Bud Light. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is one of a kind and will truly be missed by all. Jimmy always had a smile on his face and would help anyone out. May our hero finally rest in peace.
Visitation will began at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at Wheeler Funeral Home with Rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begin at 9 a.m. at St. Robert’s Catholic Church on Friday, Sept. 10. Burial followed at 2 p.m. at Assumption Cemetery in Ganado.
Serving as pallbearers were Adrian Jauregui, Isiah Villarreal, Matthew Ochoa, Rodney Solis, Luis Garcia and Aaron Espinosa.
