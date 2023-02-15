Reinaldo Salazar Lucio

Reinaldo Salazar Lucio

Reinaldo Salazar Lucio passed away on Feb. 9, 2023, at the age of 87 years old. He was born on March 24, 1935 in Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico to Luz Lucio and Virginia Salazar Lucio. He married his wife, Lily Martin Lucio, on July 21, 1962.

Reinaldo farmed in Wharton County from the age of 13 to 83 years old. He was the owner and lead singer in “The Good Time Band” in the 1970s and 1980s, was an avid hunter, and a loving brother, husband, father and grandfather.

To plant a tree in memory of Reinaldo • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.