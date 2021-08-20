Nancy Jane Erdelt, age 86, was born Sept. 30, 1934, in El Campo, to parents Alvin and Agnes Glueck. She died Aug. 15, 2021.
Her father died when she was very young, and her mother remarried. Nancy was adopted by W.E. Barnett, and he and her mother raised her. Nancy graduated from El Campo High School and received her associate’s degree from Wharton County Junior College.
On Jan. 20, 1959, Nancy married the love of her life, Herman Paul Erdelt, at St. Phillip’s Catholic Church in El Campo. They had a long and happy marriage of 59 years.
Nancy was employed at the Pierce Ranch. In September of 1961, Nancy and Herman moved to Bellville, where they raised their family. She worked for Bellville ISD at O’Bryant Elementary and Bellville Jr. High. She also worked for the Austin County Tax Assessor’s office where she retired after many years of service.
She and Herman enjoyed traveling, fishing and dancing. She was a devout member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Nancy also enjoyed working in her flower beds and sitting on her front porch watching the hummingbirds. She loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Paul Erdelt. She was also preceded in death by her father, Alvin Glueck; her mother, Agnes Jane Barnett; her father, W.E. Barnett; her father-in-law, Frank Erdelt and his wife, Frances; her sister, Bernice Rek and husband Eugene; brother-in-law, Andrew Erdelt and wife Mary; brother-in-law, Clarence Erdelt and her sister-in-law, Ann Kocol.
Nancy is survived by her children, Linda Blezinger and husband Michael of Industry, Eva Marie Erdelt Meyer of Bellville and Theresa Luetge and husband Branch of Bellville; grandchildren, Cameron, Jill and Garner Blezinger, Melissa Meyer, Laura and Matthew Perkey, Madison Luetge; great-grandson, Michael Calvin Perkey; sister-in-law, Joy Erdelt; brother-in-law, Frankie Erdelt and wife Cindy, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Knesek Family Funeral Chapel, 842 E. Main, in Bellville from 5- 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Bellville with Father Eric Pitre officiating. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at St. John Catholic Cemetery in New Taiton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.