Lillie Perez

Lillie Garza Perez, 86, of El Campo, passed away Nov. 20, 2021. She was born on Aug. 28, 1935 in Ganado to Jacinto Garza Sr. and Josefa Jaso Garza. Lillie worked at Garden Villa Nursing Home for over 40 years as an LVN.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jesse Perez of El Campo; daughter, Cynthia Perez of Wharton and sister, Mary Guajardo of Texas City.
Lillie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Chana Llanes and brothers, Ray Garza and Jacinto Garza Jr.
Visitation begins 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 2021 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with a Rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, is handling arrangements.
