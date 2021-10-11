Melissa L. Schimcek passed into the arms of the Lord on Oct. 5, 2021 at a Victoria hospital. She was 50 years old. She was born in Palacios on Aug. 4, 1971 to Soila Ballejo Alameda and Secundino Alamada.
Melissa was a lifelong resident of Wharton County and graduated from El Campo High School in 1990. After high school, Melissa went on to earn her certification as a Certified Nursing Assistant. In her free time, her family fondly remembers her as loving to sing, playing dominoes and watching old movies.
Melissa is survived by her mother, Soila Alameda of Wharton; her siblings, Brian Alameda and wife Laura of Wharton, Stephen Alameda of Wharton and Melanie Bardales and husband Jorge of Houston. Melissa is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Secundino Alameda; brother, Christopher Alameda and her infant nephews, Jorge Bardales Jr., Mateo Bardales and Angel Bardales.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday, Oct. 13 after 9:30 a.m. at Wharton Funeral Home. Religious service begins at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
Condolences may be left for her family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, Wharton.
