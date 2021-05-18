Gary Polasek, 76, of Leander, formerly of Houston, was called to Heaven on May 11, 2021. He was born Dec. 2, 1944 in El Campo to Rudy and Edith Skrovan Polasek.
He was a graduate of El Campo High School, class of 1963, and he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965 where he served for two years. Upon his discharge from the Army, Gary married Betty Guess on Feb. 10, 1968, and they lived in Houston for almost 50 years, where he and Betty raised their children, Amy and Aron Polasek.
Gary worked in the computer industry from its early stages, enjoyed management of his computer operators, and was instrumental in the development of a main frame data center. Ultimately, he became a Certified Disaster Recovery Specialist in the computer industry before retiring in 2013.
Gary loved all sports, and especially enjoyed playing golf. He took every opportunity to golf with his friends and children. He loved cheering on his Longhorns, and rarely missed a Houston Astros game on TV. He will be remembered for always having a positive attitude and was always ready to have a good time.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty Guess Polasek; children, Amy Polasek and Aron Polasek; brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Judy Sefcik; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Alvin Korenek and many cousins.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy Polasek and Edith Sefcik and brother, Ronnie Polasek,
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 1200 S. Bagdad Road in Leander. The family requests guest attire to be casual/business casual.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the following organizations or donor’s choice:
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 110 W New Hope Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Hospice Austin 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Austin, TX 78759
American Cancer Society 11000 N Mopac Expy #100, Austin, TX 78759.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.