Donald Larry Bales passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the age of 83, surrounded by his family. He worked for Schlumberger for over 20 years and for New First National Bank for eight years.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Bonnie Bales; son, Larry Bales of Austin; daughter, Sherri Morgan of El Campo; two sons-in-law; two granddaughters; five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
