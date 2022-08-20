Fabian Martinez, 21, of El Campo, passed away Aug. 13, 2022. He was born on Nov. 29, 2000 in Columbus. Fabian worked in the oilfield.
He is survived by his father, Faustino Martinez of El Campo; sister, Donna Volek and husband Kenny of El Campo; brother, Rolando Rodriguez of Houston; bonus mom, Joann Munoz Olsovsky; grandmother, Mable Morales; step-grandmother, Carmen Cardenas; aunts; Donna Hagel and husband Shawn of El Campo, Gloria Martinez, Juana Martinez, Griselda Martinez, Maria Martinez, Feleces Martinez, Joyce Cortez and husband David, Denise Cardenas, Ashley Paschal, Judy Rios; uncles, Jose Juan Martinez of El Campo, Misael Martinez, Lupe Martinez, Juan Martinez, Silvano Martinez, David F. Cardenas, Jr. and wife Sandy, Abel Cardenas and nephew, Jayden John Balderas of El Campo.
