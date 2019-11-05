Alice Appling

Alice Sharp Appling, 89 of El Campo, passed away Nov. 1, 2019. She was born Oct. 25, 1930 in Rhome to William Bernice and Grace Hutchison Sharp. She graduated from North Texas State with a teaching degree in 1949.
She married William Hefner Appling on Aug. 30, 1952 and was a loving wife and dedicated mother. She adored her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to be with them. She attended St. Philip Catholic Church and St. Andrew Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with her close lifelong friends. She enjoyed painting for many years and was a member of the El Campo Art League. She also belonged to the Daughter’s of the American Revolution.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Appling Garrett, Marie Appling Powell and husband Scot, son William Hefner Appling Jr., all of El Campo; grandchildren, William Garrett, Andrew Powell, Matthew Powell, Hefner Appling III, Ann Marie Appling; brother, William Sharp and nephews, Brett and Bart Sharp.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William Hefner Appling Sr.
The family received visitors from 3 - 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Private interment services will follow.
Memorials in her name may be made to St. Philip School.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
