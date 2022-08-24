Johnnie Frank Marek, 91, of El Campo, passed away Aug. 19, 2022. He was born on April 2, 1931, in Bay City to the late Henry and Mary Cernosek Marek. Johnnie was a U.S. Army Veteran and was the shop foreman for Lundy Vacuum Service.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law and caregiver, Carol Marek; daughter, Denise Jaks and husband Vic of El Campo; sister, Edna Krenek of El Campo; granddaughter, Stacie Gundermann and husband Garrett of Wharton and great-grandchildren, McKynlie, Coleson and Kaiden Gundermann.
Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janell Marek; sister, Agnes Hajovsky and Georgie Bostik; brother, Emil Marek and son, Dennis Marek.
Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, from 3-6 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home. The Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m., Aug. 23, 2022 at St. Philip Catholic Church, with the Funeral Mass starting at 10 a.m. Burial under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251 will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Memorial donations in memory of Johnnie may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church or Houston Hospice – El Campo.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
