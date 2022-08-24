Johnnie Frank Marek

Johnnie Frank Marek, 91, of El Campo, passed away Aug. 19, 2022. He was born on April 2, 1931, in Bay City to the late Henry and Mary Cernosek Marek. Johnnie was a U.S. Army Veteran and was the shop foreman for Lundy Vacuum Service.

He is survived by his daughter-in-law and caregiver, Carol Marek; daughter, Denise Jaks and husband Vic of El Campo; sister, Edna Krenek of El Campo; granddaughter, Stacie Gundermann and husband Garrett of Wharton and great-grandchildren, McKynlie, Coleson and Kaiden Gundermann.

To plant a tree in memory of Johnnie • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.