Brandon Allan Janak, 35, of El Campo, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Brandon was born in Wharton to Allan and Jeanie Janak on May 26, 1985. He graduated from El Campo High School and Texas State University, completing a graduate degree in school psychology. He was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. His passions included traveling, Christian music, but most of all, bringing others together for fellowship.
He is survived by his parents; grandmother, Rose Marie Janak; siblings, Dustin Janak and wife Lianne and Courtney Skow and husband Bryan, and his nephews and nieces, Ethan, Antonia, Cameron, Clark, Grant, Brock and Dane.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph Janak and Walter and Mary Ann Gold.
Visitation will be 3 - 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 from at Triska Funeral home. The wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church with his uncle, the Rev. Gary Janak, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Nada with lunch and a social gathering at Nada Community Center immediately following.
Donations in memory of Brandon Janak may be made to St. Philip Catholic School or Hospice Support, Inc.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
