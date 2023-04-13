We celebrate the life and legacy of the last two children of Melissa Whipper Baylor and Jim Baylor – Leona Baylor Lee, born July 20, 1933, died April 2, 2023 and Veola Baylor Perkins, born April 14,1936, died April 5, 2023. They both went home to be with the Lord surrounded by family.
Visitation is from 1-7 p.m. on Friday, April 14, at Matthews Funeral Home. A double home-going celebration will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at GracePoint Community Church in El Campo. Burials: Leona Lee - El Campo Community Cemetery, Veola Perkins - Pin Oak Community Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home of Wharton, 519 E Emily Ave, Wharton, TX 77488 • 979-532-2715.
