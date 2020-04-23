Dr. Edwina Brown

Dr. Edwina Millican Brown died April 20, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. She was born the only child of Ruby Mayes and A. Horace Millican Jr. on May 15, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas. The Millicans were a pioneer El Campo family who operated Millican Cleaners of El Campo for many years.
Edwina graduated from El Campo High School in June 1951 and where she was salutatorian of the class. She was awarded a scholarship from the El Campo Elks Club and attended SMU in Dallas. Edwina was a scholar, teacher and educator who affected many lives in Dallas. She earned a BA from SMU where she was awarded membership in Phi Beta Kappa Honorary. She held an MA from UTNT, and a PhD from Texas A&M at Commerce. She spent 36 years of service in the Dallas Independent School District as a teacher, counselor and administrator. She was principal of several DISD schools, notably Thomas Jefferson High School (TJHS). Edwina was the first female principal of a Comprehensive High School in the DISD and served as president of the DISD Administrators Association. At retirement she was honored with the dedication of the TJ library in her name, the Edwina M. Brown Library. The TJHS Alumni Association honored her as an Outstanding Faculty Member of TJHS. After retirement, she spent six years with Dallas Baptist University teaching principalship to graduate students. She was also a member of the Dallas Woman’s Club, Marianne Scruggs Garden Club, President of Dallas Glass Club, a member of Schreiber United Methodist Church and Highland Park United Methodist Church.
At SMU, she met the love of her life, Herbert L. (Bert) Brown Jr. and they were married on Dec. 19, 1954 at the First United Methodist Church, El Campo. Together they created a life of laughter, respect, shared adventures around the world and most of all, love. Recently, the couple celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Edwina was preceded in death by her parents; her adopted brother, Ray Page of El Campo; her only son, Herbert L. (Trey) Brown III; her only grandson, Herbert L. (HL) Brown IV and her sister-in-law, Dorothy Brown Herkimer.
She is survived by her husband; sisters-in-law, Eloise Brown Swanson, Barbara Brown Hazlewood and husband James G. Hazlewood, eight nieces and two nephews, as well as the adopted family of Kim and Gary Clay. Edwina leaves a legacy of family, friends and former students and will always be remembered by her thoughtfulness and compassion for others. She will be forever missed.
A private graveside service for family members will be held at Sparkman Memorial Park Dallas. A memorial service at Highland Park UMC Dallas will be held when possible. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Methodist Children’s Home in Waco, Texas (www.mch.org) or a charity of your choice.
