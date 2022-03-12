Patricia Liane Barnett went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2022. She was born to Milton “Mickey” C. Hillman and Minerva “Polly” J. Hill on May 15, 1956.
She was a resident of Bay City, as a young girl and graduated from Bay City High School in 1974. In her youth, she was an active member of First Baptist Church of Bay City, where she sang in the choir and participated in various youth organizations as well as the girls’ softball league.
After moving to El Campo, she became a member El Campo First Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir.
On June 30, 1974, she married her best friend and life-long sidekick, David Barnett. Together, the two of them raised a beautiful family to include one son, three daughters and later two grandchildren. She and David raised their four wonderful children, instilling in them a love of Christ, an appreciation of family and a zest for finding the humor in all things.
Throughout her life, Pat demonstrated an enormous love of nature and all living things. Her special love of animals could be seen as she fostered and cared for countless pets.
She was extremely bright and mastered a variety of skills, which were seen in the intricate fabric of her life and in the care of her family. Whether sewing clothes for children, growing vegetables, berries and wildflowers in her garden, playing the guitar or singing in her child’s wedding, cheering at her grandson’s soccer and baseball games, love of life’s simple pleasures, and of family was evident to all who knew her.
She was a person who found true delight in the simplest elements of life. That love of life and appreciation for the simple things has become her legacy, as it can be seen in the humor and zeal now demonstrated by her children and grandchildren.
Perhaps what made her most beautiful to those who loved her was the courage and audacity to believe in good, no matter what came her way.
Pat leaves behind a beautiful family that is a testament to her spirit and the determination with which she faced life. Standing tall in the grace with which she branded them are: Her husband and lifelong best friend, David W. Barnett of El Campo, her son Adam C. Barnett (Katerina); daughters, Rachel A. Schulz (Brent), Heather M. C. Barnett, and Erinn “Erynn” G. Barnett, two grandchildren, Wesley and Caiden Schulz, as well as sisters Robin B Kellogg (Woodrow) and Kim T. Hays and brother, William “Bill” E. Schenck (Carol). Her extended family includes numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at Wheeler Funeral Home today Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 3 p.m., with a personal hour of gathering and visitation to begin at 2 p.m. Please join the family as they all celebrate the gifts and blessings that she brought to lives.
