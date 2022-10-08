Ralph L. Hayes passed away at his home in Cypress on Sept. 26, 2022 with his wife, Charlotte (Tatum) Hayes and sister, Glenda (Hayes) Stavinoha at his side. He was born March 7, 1943, in Houston to Joseph Arville and Helen (Kibodeaux) Hayes. In 1944, his family moved to El Campo where his dad worked and retired from Halliburton and his mom worked as a caring, loving housewife. His parents preceded him in death.
In 1961, Ralph graduated from El Campo High School as a proud Ricebird. He received an Associates Degree at Wharton County Junior College in 1963, before transferring to Sam Houston State University and receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in 1966. He became a successful businessman as he owned and operated Datavoice Technology until he retired in 2014.
