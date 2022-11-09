Ester Herrera was born June 21, 1956 in Mercedes, and passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on Nov. 6, 2022.
A lifelong resident of El Campo, Herrera worked as a truck driver and enjoyed traveling across the state and across the country.
She enjoyed a party with good friends, and she loved spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Guadalupe and Augustina Guajardo, five brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by her life partner, Maria Carmen Casas, her son Stephen Ray Herrera (Jennifer) of El Campo, grandchildren Lucas, Logan, Leona and Zoey, brothers Juan Guajardo (Victoria) of Bastrop, Placido Guajardo (Carmen) of Crosby, sisters Anna Cervantes (Oscar) of El Campo, Billie Hinojosa (Joe) of Dallas, Betty Delgado (Adam) of Brownswood and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Ester • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
