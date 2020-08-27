Elsie Stavinoha

Elsie Marie Holub Stavinoha, 92, of El Campo, passed away Aug. 25, 2020. On Dec. 3, 1927 Elsie Marie was born in El Campo to the John Jr. and Agnes Sumbera Holub family. Elsie’s grandparents, John Sr. and Apolena Holub, were cotton farmers in Fayette County. Her parents, John Jr. and Agnes Sumbera Holub were Wharton County cotton farmers; therefore, Elsie and Alvin Stavinoha were third generation cotton farmers in Wharton County.
Elsie was bilingual and fluent in Czech. She attended El Campo High School. Elsie the love of her life, Alvin Felix Stavinoha, and they were married Feb .17, 1947 in St Philip’s Catholic Church.
Alvin and Elsie had six daughters. She was a seamstress and she quilted a quilt for each daughter’s 25th wedding anniversary. She was an avid bird watcher and loved watching the NASA Space Station go by. Her passion that enabled her strong personality came from raising cotton, vegetable gardening and maintaining her yard of flowers. Her house, as well as many of her children’s homes, are graced with her oil paintings.
Elsie was an active member and held offices at VFW, KJZT, American Legion, The Catholic Daughters of America Court No. 1374 and a lifelong member of Taiton Extension Education Club. Up until 2016, she donated her time at the Houston Veterans Administration Hospital distributing donated items to the forgotten heroes. Elsie volunteered to recite the rosary and play bingo with the residents at Hillje Nursing Home and Garden Villa Nursing Home.
Elsie was also known for her love of competition. She played to win whether it was dominoes, cards, Monopoly, Mexican train SkipBo or Canasta.
Elsie is survived by her daughters, Dolores and Tom Chandler, Gayle and Jim Kinser, Kathleen and Danny Poessel, Regina Kacer, Renee and Mike Matthews and Melaudy Lane, and grandchildren, Shawn and Eric Kacer, Scott Stavinoha Poessel and Heather Benner, Erica Hanson, Michael Matthews II, Bryan and Darrel Chandler and Sydney Lane; great-grandchildren, Lily Kacer, Olivia Smith, Jade Hanson, Wade, Nathan and Cameron Chandler, Elise and Kylee Poessel, Madison and Gillion Benner and great-great-grandchildren, Ryan and Kennedy Chandler and Benjamin Smith.
Pallbearers are Elsie’s grandsons, Bryan and Darrel Chandler, Scott Stavinoha Poessel, Shawn and Eric Kacer and Michael Matthews II.
Honorary pallbearers are Heather Benner, Sydney Lane, Erica Hanson, James Stavinoha and Sheldon Holub.
The family would like to specially thank June Pegg “At Your Side Home Care” caregivers, Sabrina Duncan and Maria Ortiz.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alvin; brother, Jerome Holub and her sons-in-law, Joe Kacer and Gregg Lane.
Donations in memory of Elsie Stavinoha may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church.
The family will receive visitors from 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 at Triska Funeral Home. A VFW memorial service will begin at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 at St. Philip Catholic Church with a CDA Rosary recited at 1:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Following the CDC guidelines for gatherings, seating will be limited at the church and please wear a mask.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
