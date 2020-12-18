Raymond Korenek

Raymond V. Korenek of Nada passed away Dec. 17, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born in Colorado County on Jan. 22, 1936 to Adolph and Justina Janish Korenek. He was a life-long rice farmer as well a water well driller, grain dryer operator and a cotton gin operator. He was proud of his Texas A&M certification in cotton buying. He served both his industry and community through memberships in American Rice Association as past director, and RVOS Lodge No. 23 and KJT Society No. 34 as past-presidents. He received the Go Texan Award and Colorado County Citizen of the Year. He also served his parish community as a member of St. Mary’s Church Board and St. Mary’s School Board. He was an active member of the Nada Knights of Columbus Council No. 3371. His great faith led him to a long-time devotion to St. Mary’s Eucharistic Adoration. He had a life-long devotion to the Blessed Mother and lead the Rosary every Monday for end to abortion and for our servicemen for many years. Every morning he went and did social hour at Nada Grocery with his buddies.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Korenek and wife Kelly of Nada and Ronnie Korenek and wife Jennifer of El Campo; daughters, Joyce Supak and husband Gary, Rita Poncik and husband Kenneth, all of El Campo, and LuAnn Wigginton of Nada; grandchildren, Todd, Sean, Ryan and Kyle Korenek; Christopher and Troy Korenek; Meagan House and Kelsey Stansberry; Jessica Baker, Amanda Rodriguez, Cody and Clay Poncik; Zachary and Colby Wigginton; Ashly, Jamie and Todd Macek; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Clement Korenek of Nada; sisters, Alice Drapela of Lake Jackson, Sister Odilia Korenek, IWBS of San Antonio; Leona Brzozowski of Nada, Lucy Buenger of Wharton, Betty Salas of Ganado and Patsy Korenek of El Campo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Justina Korenek; his beloved, wife Ruby Spacek Korenek; grandson, Josh Supak; brothers, Edward and Lambert Korenek and sisters, Edna Shimek and Jeanette Ham.
Visitation will be from 9 - 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada with a KC Rosary being recited at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday with Father Peter Yeboah-Amanfo officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Due to CDC guidelines, masks are required and seating will be limited.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Raymond will be remembered for his great love of his family and faith. He equally loved hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons as well as going out shopping with his daughters and granddaughters. He truly was a loving, gentle man.
Donations in memory of Raymond Korenek may be made to St. Mary’s Church Building or Cemetery Funds or the Garwood Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
