Ruth LaNette Mount, 99, long-time resident of El Campo, and recently of Temple, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021.
During her many years living in El Campo, Ruth was active in the Women’s Auxiliary of American Legion Post 251. She was also an ardent supporter of the Little League sports program, working many nights as a volunteer in the concession stand.
Ruth was predeceased by her parents, Gilbert and Eva Hockey; her husband, Joyce and her sister, Joe.
She is survived by her four children, Dianna, John, Glenn and James, and her 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24 at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Please dress casually.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, https://t2t.org for the benefit of fallen first responders and military personnel or American Legion Post 251, El Campo, Texas.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
