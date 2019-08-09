Betty Nielsen

Betty Jean Nielsen, age 82, of El Campo passed away Aug. 7, 2019 in El Campo. She was born Dec. 16, 1936 in Palacios to Hans Richard and Justine Whitley Nielsen.
She is survived by sons, James R. Stewart and wife Diane of El Campo, Lloyd Fischer and wife Sheri of Bartlett; daughters, Rhonda Bond and husband Galen of Georgetown, Donna Monreal of Georgetown, Yvonne Hodges of Fredricksburg, Virginia Elliott and husband Kenny of Brownwood; brother, Jimmy Nielsen and Sharon of El Campo and sister Alice Byrd of Rosenberg; 16 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9 am Saturday at First Lutheran Church with funeral service beginning at 10 am. Pastor Clyde Grier will officiate. Burial to follow at Swedish Lutheran Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kenny Elliott, Shane Riddle, Shawn Riddle, Kyle Orsak, Teagan Gallegos and Matt Stewart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.