Luz Salas Lopez Hernandez, 68, of El Campo, passed away Oct. 3, 2021. Visitation will be 9 - 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8 with funeral service starting at 11 a.m. at Wheeler Funeral Home. Burial will follow Oaklawn Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
