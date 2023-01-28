Martha Saenz Ortiz Cano

Martha Saenz Ortiz Cano, 66, of El Campo, passed away Jan. 25, 2023. She was born on Oct. 7, 1956 in Kingsville to the late Eleodoro G. Saenz and Lydia Garcia Saenz.

She is survived by her husband, Juan Cano of El Campo; daughters, Alma Lormand and husband Robert “Bubba” of El Campo, Eva Carvalho and husband Mike of Oxford, England, Aida Ortiz of Clovis, NM and Yuliana Cano of Markham; sons, Santos Ortiz III of Denver, CO, Sam Ortiz of El Campo, Adam Ortiz of El Campo, and Jose M. Cano of El Campo; grandchildren, Robert Lormand II, Richard Lormand, Isaiah Ortiz, Roxana Maza, Briana Maza, Liliana Maza, Francheska Ortiz, Kristopher Urbina, Adalyn Carvalho, Jeremiah Martinez-Villa, Mila Martinez-Villa and Evelyn Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Jesus Colchado, and Jasiel Ortiz; sisters, Sandra Saenz, Susana Saenz both of Palacios, Zoriada and husband Hector Garcia of Palacios, Julia and husband Salvador Muniz of Port Lavaca, Santa M. Puckett of Spring; brothers, Jody and wife Angie of Falfurrias, Jesse and wife Aracely Saenz of Richmond and Pete Saenz of Conroe.

