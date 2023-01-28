Martha Saenz Ortiz Cano, 66, of El Campo, passed away Jan. 25, 2023. She was born on Oct. 7, 1956 in Kingsville to the late Eleodoro G. Saenz and Lydia Garcia Saenz.
She is survived by her husband, Juan Cano of El Campo; daughters, Alma Lormand and husband Robert “Bubba” of El Campo, Eva Carvalho and husband Mike of Oxford, England, Aida Ortiz of Clovis, NM and Yuliana Cano of Markham; sons, Santos Ortiz III of Denver, CO, Sam Ortiz of El Campo, Adam Ortiz of El Campo, and Jose M. Cano of El Campo; grandchildren, Robert Lormand II, Richard Lormand, Isaiah Ortiz, Roxana Maza, Briana Maza, Liliana Maza, Francheska Ortiz, Kristopher Urbina, Adalyn Carvalho, Jeremiah Martinez-Villa, Mila Martinez-Villa and Evelyn Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Jesus Colchado, and Jasiel Ortiz; sisters, Sandra Saenz, Susana Saenz both of Palacios, Zoriada and husband Hector Garcia of Palacios, Julia and husband Salvador Muniz of Port Lavaca, Santa M. Puckett of Spring; brothers, Jody and wife Angie of Falfurrias, Jesse and wife Aracely Saenz of Richmond and Pete Saenz of Conroe.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Santos Ortiz Jr.; daughter, Lydia Maza and grandchildren, Rolando Maza Jr. and Biridiana Maza.
Martha was retired from the El Campo Transportation Department where she worked for 20 plus years. She was also a caregiver during her retirement years, she enjoyed caring for her patients and driving them to Houston to doctor appointments.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at Triska Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Funeral services begin at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 at First Baptist Church of El Campo with the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating. Burial will follow at La Colonia Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Santos Ortiz III, Adam Ortiz, Robert “Bubba” Lormand Sr., Jose Cano, Isaiah Ortiz, Kristopher Urbina, Robert Lormand II, and Richard Lormand. Honorary Pallbearers are her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews whom she loved so much.
Donations in memory of Martha Ortiz Cano may be made to First Baptist Church and LV Church Lirio De Valles.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant, El Campo, TX 77437 • 979-543-3681.
