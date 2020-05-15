Marie Ochoa Baisa, 70, of Louise passed away May 13, 2020. Time of visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 with a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Wheeler Funeral Home. CDC occupancy guidelines will be followed as well as mask or face covering.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Funeral Home, El Campo.
