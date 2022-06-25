Tammy Boston

Tammy Boston, 52, of Wharton, born Feb. 27, 1970, departed this life and gained her heavenly wings on June 21, 2022. To commemorate her, a Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday 2 p.m. at New Faith Church in Wharton, with same-day visitation at the church starting at 1 p.m. Tammy will be laid to rest at El Campo Community Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 532-2715.

To plant a tree in memory of Tammy • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

