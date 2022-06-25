Tammy Boston, 52, of Wharton, born Feb. 27, 1970, departed this life and gained her heavenly wings on June 21, 2022. To commemorate her, a Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday 2 p.m. at New Faith Church in Wharton, with same-day visitation at the church starting at 1 p.m. Tammy will be laid to rest at El Campo Community Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home 532-2715.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Shot EC man suspect in Glen Flora bar threat
- Grand jury indicts alleged killer mom
- ECISD examining armed staff option
- El Campo man killed in Needville collision
- Grand jury indicts two for killing elderly man
- 2 from El Campo make UI dean’s list
- Kanon Wade Garcia • Sept. 12, 2018 - June 13, 2022
- East Bernard defends state championship tomorrow
- ECPD promotes Mican to assistant chief
- ECPD: two hurt in cell melee
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.