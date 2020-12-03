Joshua McCown V

Former District Attorney and Texas resident, Joshua Wilson McCown V, 75, died Nov. 29, 2020, with his “girls” by his side in Bend, Ore.
Josh was born July 26, 1945, in Houston to JW and Frances McCown. He was the baby of the family with three older sisters who adored him. He started his education at Lamar High School in Houston and went on to graduate a Longhorn from University of Texas in Austin. He served two tours in the Vietnam War as a U.S. Naval Officer on the U.S.S. El Dorado. Between tours, he married Grace Tlucek of Edna in 1969. In 1971 they moved to El Campo where he was an active community member serving as both the president of the Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce. He owned and operated three lumber companies and a construction company in the El Campo area for 17 years. He and Grace had two daughters that he adored, even though they bossed him around.
At the age of 44, with the support of his loving wife, he changed careers and enrolled in South Texas College of Law in Houston. He proudly served Wharton County as the elected District Attorney for 20 years. He was a fair and just man and took pride in his work. He retired to Bend, Ore. in 2013 where he spent the remainder of his days with the people he loved most, his beautiful wife and daughters and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, JW and Frances McCown; sisters, Frances Dupuis, Susie Niven and Jenny Geeslin; and nephews, Jody and Rusty Dupuis.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Grace McCown; his daughters, Cari Press and husband Mark and Holly Harris and husband Shane; three grandchildren, Milo and Silas Press and Lilly Harris; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the support of the Advanced Heart Failure team at Providence St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, Ore., and other local medical providers that supported us through this difficult time.
Due to COVID 19, there will be a private family service on Dec. 4, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Historic Church in Bend, Ore. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Bend. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If you so wish, donations in honor of Josh can be made to 100 Club of Wharton County (P.O. Box 46, El Campo, TX 77437) or a charity of your choice.
