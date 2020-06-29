Pedro Gonzales, 72, of El Campo, passed away June 28, 2020. He was born Aug. 4, 1947 in Blessing to Raymond and Aliedora Bagar Gonzales.
He is survived by his children, Pete Gonzales Jr. and wife Karen, Pauline Zamora, Laura Gonzales Jaramillo, Martina Gonzales and Marylou Villarreal; grandchildren, Erica Moreno, Johnny Zamora, Brandi Zamora, Bianca Zamora, Arnulfo Jaramillo Jr., Veronica Jaramillo, Christina Jaramillo Noel, Diana Jaramillo, Isreal Uvalle, April Uvalle, Pete Gonzales, Anglica Bartlett, Aurora Villarreal, Veronica Villarreal, Elizabeth Villarreal and Armando Villarreal Jr. and 48 great-grandchildren.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Eric Moreno, Jacob Moreno, Arnulfo Jaramillo Jr., Marcus Munoz, Corey Williams and Damien Williams.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
