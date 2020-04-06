Ramona Ingram

Ramona “Sassy” Mitchell Ingram went to her heavenly home on April 4, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born in Louise on Jan. 2, 1936, to Stafford and Ruth Lindblom Mitchell. She graduated from Louise High School at the age of 16, and after graduating from Stephen F. Austin State University, began her teaching career. She worked for 32 years in education as a teacher, food service director and principal, serving the majority of that time in El Campo.
Ramona was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her loving husband, Richard Ingram of Cleburne; son, Gary (Lynn) Lamberth of El Campo; daughters, Nell (Billy Don) Moran of Angleton and Terri (Allan) Pope of Rosenberg; grandchildren, Chelsea Lamberth, Zachary (Cara) Lamberth, Mitchell (Michelle) Moran, Slade Moran, Clint (Stacey) Dluhos, Clayton (Sarah) Dluhos and Cayla (Ryan) Armstrong and eight great-grandchildren.
Ramona’s talents were endless. She was an excellent seamstress, and she loved sewing, quilting, knitting, and crocheting. She also enjoyed reading, writing, cooking, dancing and music. In addition to her family, she loved laughter, sunshine and daisies.
Due to these restrictive times, graveside services will be held for the family.
Pallbearers will be Mitchell Moran, Chelsea Lamberth, Slade Moran, Clint Dluhos, Clayton Dluhos, Cayla (Dluhos) Armstrong and Zachary Lamberth. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send up prayers, and enjoy the memories that you shared with Ramona.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
