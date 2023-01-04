Norbert Anton Livanec

Norbert Anton Livanec

Norbert Anton Livanec, 78, of Taiton, passed away Dec. 27, 2022. He was born on June 26, 1944 to the late Anton and Loraine Pasak Livanec.

He is survived by his daughters, Galynn Mazoch and Dee Rawlinson and husband Clint; sons, Keith Livanec and Pam and Rusty Livanec and wife Sheila; grandchildren, Emorie Hudgins and husband Collin, Kolton Mazoch, Weston Livanec, Kirby Rawlinson, Kuade Rawlinson, Madison White and Braydon Livanec and sisters, Alice Kallina and Pat Valchar.

