Norbert Anton Livanec, 78, of Taiton, passed away Dec. 27, 2022. He was born on June 26, 1944 to the late Anton and Loraine Pasak Livanec.
He is survived by his daughters, Galynn Mazoch and Dee Rawlinson and husband Clint; sons, Keith Livanec and Pam and Rusty Livanec and wife Sheila; grandchildren, Emorie Hudgins and husband Collin, Kolton Mazoch, Weston Livanec, Kirby Rawlinson, Kuade Rawlinson, Madison White and Braydon Livanec and sisters, Alice Kallina and Pat Valchar.
Norbert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Jo Schoelman Livanec and son-in-law, Gary Mazoch.
Norbert, also known as Dad, Pop, Pampaw, Beav, Beaver, Bert and Orbert, was born at home on North Liberty Street in El Campo on June 26, 1944. In 1951, his family moved to Taiton to run a family-owned business. After a short time, they moved back to El Campo where he attended St. Philip Catholic School. They continued the business in Taiton, where he learned most of his skills, including mechanics. On August 22, 1964, he married the love of his life, Betty Jo Schoelman Livanec and made their lifetime home on the Taiton Sandhill where they raised their four children. He was a rice farmer until retirement. He also farmed a few watermelons and ran some cattle. His love for his wife, children and grandchildren was endless. Norbert was an avid deer hunter and later in life enjoyed being at the bay doing a little fishing and relaxing. He was a lifetime member of St. John’s Catholic Church, where he attended Mass every Sunday at 7 a.m.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at St. John’s Catholic Church in New Taiton with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass begins at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gabriel Oduro Tawiah officiating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Norbert may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church.
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant St., El Campo, TX 77437 • 979-543-3681.
