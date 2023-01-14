Michael (Mike) Kubena, 68, of El Campo, went peacefully to be with the Lord and Savior the evening of Thursday, January 12, 2023. Born March 30, 1954 to Pete and Theresa Kubena in El Campo, Texas, Mike was one of nine children.
He is survived by his son James Lee Kubena and wife Erin of Magnolia; grandchildren - James Harrison Kubena and wife Lilly of Whidbey Island, Washington, and Lauren EmmaLee Kubena of Magnolia; sisters Anna Hubenak and husband Leonard of El Campo. Therese Patlovany and husband Robert of Westminster, Colorado, Monica Williams and husband Steve of Harper, and Imelda Loos and husband Kirk of Victoria; brothers - Daniel Kubena, Gerard Kubena and wife Louise, and Martin Kubena, all of El Campo; nieces - Tracy Phelan and husband Ryan, Christine Patlovany, Amanda Kubena, Sarah Fore, Brandy Kubena, Meghan Rush and husband Matt, and Katie Loos; nephews - Brian Hubenak and wife Sarah, Chris Williams and wife Amy, and Cody Loos and wife Kaitlyn; three grand-nieces; seven grand-nephews; and a great-grand-niece.
