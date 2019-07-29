Robert Lee Robinson of El Campo passed away June 27, 2019. He was born to Evelyn and Lee Robinson of Louise on March 21, 1938. He was 81 years old.
He is survived by his daughter, Christine Neal-Robinson of San Antonio; his sons, Dirk Robinson of El Campo and Romy Robinson (Rhonda) of Fulshear and his grandchildren, Konyn, Aspyn, Ireland and Ryder Robinson.
Surviving him are his sisters, Dell Williams and Lillie Estrillo and brother, Gene Robinson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Charlie and Manuel Robinson.
