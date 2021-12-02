Gerry Patrick Perrens, 57, of Porter passed away Nov. 28, 2021. He was born Aug. 13, 1964 in England. Gerry was a manufacturing engineer.
He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Perrens of England; wife, Rachel Rasmussen Perrens of Porter; sons, Dylon and Connor Perrens, both of Porter; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Russell Rasmussen and wife Elizabeth, Bryan Rasmussen and wife Colleen and Jeff Rasmussen, all of El Campo and niece and nephews, Zak Ward, Tyler Rasmussen, Paige Rasmussen and Bryce Rasmussen.
Gerry was preceded in death by his father, Harold William Perrens and sister, Michelle Ward.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Triska Funeral Home.
Funeral services begin 11 a.m. Friday, December 3, 2021 at First Baptist Church El Campo with the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Russell, Bryan, Jeff, Tyler and Bryce Rasmussen and Kevin and Jacob King.
Memorial donations in memory of Gerry may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center or First Baptist Church.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com for the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
