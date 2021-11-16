Guadalupe Medina, age 39, left this world much too soon on Nov. 8, 2021. He was born Sept. 17, 1982 in Edna to Martin Sr. and Eleuteria Sanchez Medina.
Lupe lived in San Luis Potosi, Mexico as a small child until his family relocated to El Campo. He was a graduate of El Campo High School class of 2001. He went on to build a very successful trucking business, Greenline LLC.
Lupe loved to see his wife and kids enjoy life to the fullest with camping, cruises, family outings and especially cooking for his family. He worked hard and loved to go out riding on his motorcycle to unwind. He was funny, an introvert with lots of friends whom he loved to encourage and help succeed.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Jennifer Hermis Medina; his parents; daughters, Avriana, Aleyna, Cecilia Medina and Alyssa Stanford; son Adrian Medina; brothers, Simon Medina, Martin Medina Jr., Jesus Medina and sisters Benita Alvarez and Romana Medina.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Triska Funeral Home.
Donations in memory of Guadalupe Medina may be made to Triska Funeral Home to help defray the funeral expenses.
When you think of Lupe, celebrate the memories you have of him. Remember, life is fragile and short so it should be lived to the fullest.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
